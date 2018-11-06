Ventura Guarant Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 0.33% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2018 down 0.33% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018 down 67.83% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2017.

Ventura Guarant EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2017.