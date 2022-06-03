Ventura Guarant Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 46.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 46.35% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 0.92% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 44.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.