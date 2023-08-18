English
    Ventura Guarant Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 25.1% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ventura Guaranty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 25.1% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 27.56% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    Ventura Guaranty
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.030.040.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.030.040.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.060.04
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.030.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.05-0.04
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.05-0.04
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.04-0.05-0.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.04-0.05-0.04
    Tax---0.01--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.04-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.04-0.04
    Equity Share Capital3.193.193.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.12-0.11
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.12-0.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.12-0.11
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.12-0.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

