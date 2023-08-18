Ventura Guarant Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 25.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 25.1% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 27.56% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.