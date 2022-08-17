 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ventura Guarant Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 35.85% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ventura Guaranty are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 35.85% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 181.6% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

 

Ventura Guaranty
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.03 0.02 0.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.03 0.02 0.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.04 0.03
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.05 -0.01
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.05 -0.01
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 -0.05 -0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.04 -0.05 -0.01
Tax -- 0.02 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 -0.08 -0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 -0.08 -0.01
Equity Share Capital 3.19 3.19 3.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -0.24 -0.04
Diluted EPS -0.11 -0.24 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -0.24 -0.04
Diluted EPS -0.11 -0.24 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Ventura Guarant #Ventura Guaranty
first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:11 pm
