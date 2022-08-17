Ventura Guarant Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 35.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 35.85% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 181.6% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.