Ventura Guarant Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 4.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2021 up 4.33% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 7.76% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.