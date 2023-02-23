 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ventura Guarant Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 29.38% Y-o-Y

Feb 23, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ventura Guaranty are:Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 29.38% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2022 up 5926.14% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2022 up 7100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
Ventura Guarant EPS has increased to Rs. 4.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021.
Ventura Guaranty
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.030.030.04
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.030.030.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.050.050.03
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.040.030.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.07-0.06-0.02
Other Income1.480.01--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.40-0.05-0.02
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.40-0.05-0.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.40-0.05-0.02
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.40-0.05-0.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.40-0.05-0.02
Equity Share Capital3.193.193.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.39-0.17-0.08
Diluted EPS4.39-0.17-0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.39-0.17-0.08
Diluted EPS4.39-0.17-0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Ventura Guarant #Ventura Guaranty
first published: Feb 23, 2023 10:00 am