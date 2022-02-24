Ventura Guarant Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 10.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 10.83% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 102.52% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 102.08% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2020.