Ventura Guarant Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 11.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 11.59% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2020 up 9.91% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2020 up 10.34% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2019.

Ventura Guarant EPS has increased to Rs. 2.99 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.72 in December 2019.