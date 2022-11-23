Ventura Guarant Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.68 crore, up 5.8% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 55.48 46.36 52.50 Other Operating Income 0.19 0.19 0.13 Total Income From Operations 55.68 46.55 52.63 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 13.13 12.49 8.68 Depreciation 1.63 2.10 2.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 0.08 -- 0.01 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 19.38 19.90 22.13 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.46 12.06 19.73 Other Income 0.16 1.24 1.43 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.62 13.30 21.16 Interest 4.35 4.21 3.05 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.28 9.09 18.10 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 17.28 9.09 18.10 Tax 4.06 2.61 4.48 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.22 6.48 13.62 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.22 6.48 13.62 Minority Interest -2.26 -0.65 -1.98 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.96 5.84 11.64 Equity Share Capital 3.19 3.19 3.19 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 34.31 18.28 36.44 Diluted EPS 34.31 18.28 36.44 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 34.31 18.28 36.44 Diluted EPS 34.31 18.28 36.44 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited