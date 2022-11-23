 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ventura Guarant Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.68 crore, up 5.8% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ventura Guaranty are:Net Sales at Rs 55.68 crore in September 2022 up 5.8% from Rs. 52.63 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.96 crore in September 2022 down 5.84% from Rs. 11.64 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.25 crore in September 2022 up 0.09% from Rs. 23.23 crore in September 2021.
Ventura Guarant EPS has decreased to Rs. 34.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 36.44 in September 2021.
Ventura Guaranty
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations55.4846.3652.50
Other Operating Income0.190.190.13
Total Income From Operations55.6846.5552.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost13.1312.498.68
Depreciation1.632.102.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.08--0.01
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses19.3819.9022.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.4612.0619.73
Other Income0.161.241.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.6213.3021.16
Interest4.354.213.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.289.0918.10
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax17.289.0918.10
Tax4.062.614.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.226.4813.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.226.4813.62
Minority Interest-2.26-0.65-1.98
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.965.8411.64
Equity Share Capital3.193.193.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS34.3118.2836.44
Diluted EPS34.3118.2836.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS34.3118.2836.44
Diluted EPS34.3118.2836.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 23, 2022 07:11 pm