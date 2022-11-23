Ventura Guarant Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.68 crore, up 5.8% Y-o-Y
November 23, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ventura Guaranty are:
Net Sales at Rs 55.68 crore in September 2022 up 5.8% from Rs. 52.63 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.96 crore in September 2022 down 5.84% from Rs. 11.64 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.25 crore in September 2022 up 0.09% from Rs. 23.23 crore in September 2021.
Ventura Guarant EPS has decreased to Rs. 34.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 36.44 in September 2021.
|Ventura Guaranty
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|55.48
|46.36
|52.50
|Other Operating Income
|0.19
|0.19
|0.13
|Total Income From Operations
|55.68
|46.55
|52.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.13
|12.49
|8.68
|Depreciation
|1.63
|2.10
|2.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.08
|--
|0.01
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.38
|19.90
|22.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.46
|12.06
|19.73
|Other Income
|0.16
|1.24
|1.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.62
|13.30
|21.16
|Interest
|4.35
|4.21
|3.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|17.28
|9.09
|18.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|17.28
|9.09
|18.10
|Tax
|4.06
|2.61
|4.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13.22
|6.48
|13.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|13.22
|6.48
|13.62
|Minority Interest
|-2.26
|-0.65
|-1.98
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|10.96
|5.84
|11.64
|Equity Share Capital
|3.19
|3.19
|3.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|34.31
|18.28
|36.44
|Diluted EPS
|34.31
|18.28
|36.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|34.31
|18.28
|36.44
|Diluted EPS
|34.31
|18.28
|36.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited