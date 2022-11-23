Ventura Guarant Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.68 crore, up 5.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.68 crore in September 2022 up 5.8% from Rs. 52.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.96 crore in September 2022 down 5.84% from Rs. 11.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.25 crore in September 2022 up 0.09% from Rs. 23.23 crore in September 2021.

Ventura Guarant EPS has decreased to Rs. 34.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 36.44 in September 2021.