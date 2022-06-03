 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ventura Guarant Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.59 crore, up 5.74% Y-o-Y

Jun 03, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ventura Guaranty are:

Net Sales at Rs 55.59 crore in March 2022 up 5.74% from Rs. 52.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.61 crore in March 2022 down 2.18% from Rs. 10.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.31 crore in March 2022 up 4.91% from Rs. 22.22 crore in March 2021.

Ventura Guarant EPS has decreased to Rs. 33.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 39.84 in March 2021.

 

Ventura Guaranty
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 55.29 54.27 52.31
Other Operating Income 0.30 0.14 0.25
Total Income From Operations 55.59 54.41 52.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.82 9.90 10.74
Depreciation 2.22 2.13 2.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.01 0.00 -0.04
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.41 22.51 21.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.15 19.88 17.72
Other Income -0.06 0.19 1.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.09 20.07 19.59
Interest 3.15 3.40 2.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.93 16.67 17.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.93 16.67 17.12
Tax 5.34 4.14 4.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.59 12.53 12.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.59 12.53 12.73
Minority Interest -1.98 -1.86 -1.88
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.61 10.67 10.84
Equity Share Capital 3.19 3.19 3.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.21 33.39 39.84
Diluted EPS 33.21 33.39 39.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.21 33.39 39.84
Diluted EPS 33.21 33.39 39.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Ventura Guarant #Ventura Guaranty
first published: Jun 3, 2022 02:33 pm
