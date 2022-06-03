Ventura Guarant Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.59 crore, up 5.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ventura Guaranty are:
Net Sales at Rs 55.59 crore in March 2022 up 5.74% from Rs. 52.57 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.61 crore in March 2022 down 2.18% from Rs. 10.84 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.31 crore in March 2022 up 4.91% from Rs. 22.22 crore in March 2021.
Ventura Guarant EPS has decreased to Rs. 33.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 39.84 in March 2021.
|
|Ventura Guaranty
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|55.29
|54.27
|52.31
|Other Operating Income
|0.30
|0.14
|0.25
|Total Income From Operations
|55.59
|54.41
|52.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.82
|9.90
|10.74
|Depreciation
|2.22
|2.13
|2.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.01
|0.00
|-0.04
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.41
|22.51
|21.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.15
|19.88
|17.72
|Other Income
|-0.06
|0.19
|1.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.09
|20.07
|19.59
|Interest
|3.15
|3.40
|2.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|17.93
|16.67
|17.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|17.93
|16.67
|17.12
|Tax
|5.34
|4.14
|4.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.59
|12.53
|12.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.59
|12.53
|12.73
|Minority Interest
|-1.98
|-1.86
|-1.88
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|10.61
|10.67
|10.84
|Equity Share Capital
|3.19
|3.19
|3.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|33.21
|33.39
|39.84
|Diluted EPS
|33.21
|33.39
|39.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|33.21
|33.39
|39.84
|Diluted EPS
|33.21
|33.39
|39.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited