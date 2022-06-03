Ventura Guarant Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.59 crore, up 5.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.59 crore in March 2022 up 5.74% from Rs. 52.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.61 crore in March 2022 down 2.18% from Rs. 10.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.31 crore in March 2022 up 4.91% from Rs. 22.22 crore in March 2021.

Ventura Guarant EPS has decreased to Rs. 33.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 39.84 in March 2021.