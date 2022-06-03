English
    Ventura Guarant Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.59 crore, up 5.74% Y-o-Y

    June 03, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ventura Guaranty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.59 crore in March 2022 up 5.74% from Rs. 52.57 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.61 crore in March 2022 down 2.18% from Rs. 10.84 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.31 crore in March 2022 up 4.91% from Rs. 22.22 crore in March 2021.

    Ventura Guarant EPS has decreased to Rs. 33.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 39.84 in March 2021.

    Close

     

    Ventura Guaranty
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.2954.2752.31
    Other Operating Income0.300.140.25
    Total Income From Operations55.5954.4152.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.829.9010.74
    Depreciation2.222.132.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.010.00-0.04
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.4122.5121.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.1519.8817.72
    Other Income-0.060.191.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.0920.0719.59
    Interest3.153.402.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.9316.6717.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.9316.6717.12
    Tax5.344.144.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.5912.5312.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.5912.5312.73
    Minority Interest-1.98-1.86-1.88
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.6110.6710.84
    Equity Share Capital3.193.193.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.2133.3939.84
    Diluted EPS33.2133.3939.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.2133.3939.84
    Diluted EPS33.2133.3939.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 3, 2022 02:33 pm
