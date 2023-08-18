Ventura Guarant Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.37 crore, up 8.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.37 crore in June 2023 up 8.21% from Rs. 46.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.78 crore in June 2023 up 67.52% from Rs. 5.84 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.72 crore in June 2023 up 21.56% from Rs. 15.40 crore in June 2022.

Ventura Guarant EPS has increased to Rs. 30.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 18.28 in June 2022.