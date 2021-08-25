Ventura Guarant Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 50.75 crore, up 39.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.75 crore in June 2021 up 39.48% from Rs. 36.39 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.59 crore in June 2021 up 78.26% from Rs. 6.50 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.08 crore in June 2021 up 38.7% from Rs. 16.64 crore in June 2020.

Ventura Guarant EPS has increased to Rs. 36.26 in June 2021 from Rs. 24.32 in June 2020.