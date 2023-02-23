English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ventura Guarant Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.83 crore, down 1.06% Y-o-Y

    February 23, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ventura Guaranty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53.83 crore in December 2022 down 1.06% from Rs. 54.41 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.83 crore in December 2022 down 17.18% from Rs. 10.67 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.80 crore in December 2022 down 6.31% from Rs. 22.20 crore in December 2021.

    Ventura Guarant EPS has decreased to Rs. 27.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 33.39 in December 2021.

    Ventura Guaranty
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.5955.4854.27
    Other Operating Income0.240.190.14
    Total Income From Operations53.8355.6854.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.7713.139.90
    Depreciation1.731.632.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.210.080.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.3719.3822.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.7621.4619.88
    Other Income1.310.160.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.0721.6220.07
    Interest4.744.353.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.3317.2816.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.3317.2816.67
    Tax3.644.064.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.6913.2212.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.6913.2212.53
    Minority Interest-1.86-2.26-1.86
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.8310.9610.67
    Equity Share Capital3.193.193.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.6534.3133.39
    Diluted EPS27.6534.3133.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.6534.3133.39
    Diluted EPS27.6534.3133.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Ventura Guarant #Ventura Guaranty
    first published: Feb 23, 2023 10:00 am