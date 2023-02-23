Ventura Guarant Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.83 crore, down 1.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ventura Guaranty are:
Net Sales at Rs 53.83 crore in December 2022 down 1.06% from Rs. 54.41 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.83 crore in December 2022 down 17.18% from Rs. 10.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.80 crore in December 2022 down 6.31% from Rs. 22.20 crore in December 2021.
Ventura Guarant EPS has decreased to Rs. 27.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 33.39 in December 2021.
|Ventura Guaranty
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|53.59
|55.48
|54.27
|Other Operating Income
|0.24
|0.19
|0.14
|Total Income From Operations
|53.83
|55.68
|54.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.77
|13.13
|9.90
|Depreciation
|1.73
|1.63
|2.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.21
|0.08
|0.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.37
|19.38
|22.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.76
|21.46
|19.88
|Other Income
|1.31
|0.16
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.07
|21.62
|20.07
|Interest
|4.74
|4.35
|3.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.33
|17.28
|16.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14.33
|17.28
|16.67
|Tax
|3.64
|4.06
|4.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.69
|13.22
|12.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.69
|13.22
|12.53
|Minority Interest
|-1.86
|-2.26
|-1.86
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|8.83
|10.96
|10.67
|Equity Share Capital
|3.19
|3.19
|3.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|27.65
|34.31
|33.39
|Diluted EPS
|27.65
|34.31
|33.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|27.65
|34.31
|33.39
|Diluted EPS
|27.65
|34.31
|33.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited