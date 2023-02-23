Ventura Guarant Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.83 crore, down 1.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.83 crore in December 2022 down 1.06% from Rs. 54.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.83 crore in December 2022 down 17.18% from Rs. 10.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.80 crore in December 2022 down 6.31% from Rs. 22.20 crore in December 2021.

Ventura Guarant EPS has decreased to Rs. 27.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 33.39 in December 2021.