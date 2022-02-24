English
    Ventura Guarant Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 54.41 crore, up 38.72% Y-o-Y

    February 24, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ventura Guaranty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.41 crore in December 2021 up 38.72% from Rs. 39.22 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.67 crore in December 2021 up 41.02% from Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.20 crore in December 2021 up 43.78% from Rs. 15.44 crore in December 2020.

    Ventura Guarant EPS has increased to Rs. 33.39 in December 2021 from Rs. 26.72 in December 2020.

    Ventura Guaranty
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.2752.5039.16
    Other Operating Income0.140.130.07
    Total Income From Operations54.4152.6339.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.908.688.66
    Depreciation2.132.072.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.000.010.09
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.5122.1315.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.8819.7312.71
    Other Income0.191.430.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.0721.1613.33
    Interest3.403.051.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.6718.1011.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.6718.1011.40
    Tax4.144.482.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.5313.628.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.5313.628.54
    Minority Interest-1.86-1.98-0.97
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.6711.647.56
    Equity Share Capital3.193.193.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.3936.4426.72
    Diluted EPS33.3936.4426.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.3936.4426.72
    Diluted EPS33.3936.4426.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 24, 2022 10:31 am

