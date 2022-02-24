Ventura Guarant Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 54.41 crore, up 38.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.41 crore in December 2021 up 38.72% from Rs. 39.22 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.67 crore in December 2021 up 41.02% from Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.20 crore in December 2021 up 43.78% from Rs. 15.44 crore in December 2020.

Ventura Guarant EPS has increased to Rs. 33.39 in December 2021 from Rs. 26.72 in December 2020.