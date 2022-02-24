Ventura Guarant Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 54.41 crore, up 38.72% Y-o-Y
February 24, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ventura Guaranty are:
Net Sales at Rs 54.41 crore in December 2021 up 38.72% from Rs. 39.22 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.67 crore in December 2021 up 41.02% from Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.20 crore in December 2021 up 43.78% from Rs. 15.44 crore in December 2020.
Ventura Guarant EPS has increased to Rs. 33.39 in December 2021 from Rs. 26.72 in December 2020.
|Ventura Guaranty
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.27
|52.50
|39.16
|Other Operating Income
|0.14
|0.13
|0.07
|Total Income From Operations
|54.41
|52.63
|39.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.90
|8.68
|8.66
|Depreciation
|2.13
|2.07
|2.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.00
|0.01
|0.09
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.51
|22.13
|15.66
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.88
|19.73
|12.71
|Other Income
|0.19
|1.43
|0.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.07
|21.16
|13.33
|Interest
|3.40
|3.05
|1.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|16.67
|18.10
|11.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|16.67
|18.10
|11.40
|Tax
|4.14
|4.48
|2.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.53
|13.62
|8.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.53
|13.62
|8.54
|Minority Interest
|-1.86
|-1.98
|-0.97
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|10.67
|11.64
|7.56
|Equity Share Capital
|3.19
|3.19
|3.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|33.39
|36.44
|26.72
|Diluted EPS
|33.39
|36.44
|26.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|33.39
|36.44
|26.72
|Diluted EPS
|33.39
|36.44
|26.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited