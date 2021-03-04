English
Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at 'The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021'-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
Ventura Guarant Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 39.22 crore, up 40.79% Y-o-Y

March 04, 2021 / 10:59 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ventura Guaranty are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.22 crore in December 2020 up 40.79% from Rs. 27.86 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2020 up 105.95% from Rs. 3.67 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.44 crore in December 2020 up 78.91% from Rs. 8.63 crore in December 2019.

Ventura Guarant EPS has increased to Rs. 26.72 in December 2020 from Rs. 12.95 in December 2019.

Ventura Guaranty
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations39.1640.9523.56
Other Operating Income0.070.084.30
Total Income From Operations39.2241.0327.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.6611.209.28
Depreciation2.112.051.32
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.091.120.02
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.6613.9313.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.7112.743.97
Other Income0.630.163.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.3312.917.31
Interest1.931.731.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.4011.185.47
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax11.4011.185.47
Tax2.872.881.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.548.304.14
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.548.304.14
Minority Interest-0.97-0.90-0.47
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.567.403.67
Equity Share Capital3.193.193.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS26.7225.9812.95
Diluted EPS26.7225.9812.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS26.7225.9812.95
Diluted EPS26.7225.9812.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

