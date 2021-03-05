Ventura Guarant Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 39.22 crore, up 40.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.22 crore in December 2020 up 40.79% from Rs. 27.86 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2020 up 105.95% from Rs. 3.67 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.44 crore in December 2020 up 78.91% from Rs. 8.63 crore in December 2019.

Ventura Guarant EPS has increased to Rs. 26.72 in December 2020 from Rs. 12.95 in December 2019.