Venmax Drugs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 6.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2020 up 6.71% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 up 44.44% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020 up 40% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019.

Venmax Drugs shares closed at 4.18 on March 19, 2018 (BSE)