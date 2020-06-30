Venmax Drugs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 6.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venmax Drugs and Pharmaceuticals are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2020 up 6.71% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 up 44.44% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020 up 40% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019.
Venmax Drugs shares closed at 4.18 on March 19, 2018 (BSE)
|Venmax Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.11
|0.16
|0.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.11
|0.16
|0.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.12
|0.12
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.06
|0.07
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.05
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.06
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.14
|-0.20
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.14
|-0.20
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.14
|-0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.12
|-0.14
|-0.20
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|-0.14
|-0.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|-0.14
|-0.21
|Equity Share Capital
|5.24
|5.24
|5.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.27
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.27
|-0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.27
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.27
|-0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:37 am