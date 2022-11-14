Venlon Polyeste Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, up 35.29% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.00 0.30 0.74 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.00 0.30 0.74 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost -- -- -- Depreciation 0.84 0.84 0.88 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.67 0.17 0.31 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.51 -0.72 -0.45 Other Income 0.13 0.15 2.13 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.39 -0.57 1.68 Interest 0.08 0.08 0.08 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.47 -0.65 1.60 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.47 -0.65 1.60 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.47 -0.65 1.60 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.47 -0.65 1.60 Equity Share Capital 26.12 26.12 26.12 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.01 -0.03 0.31 Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.03 0.31 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.01 -0.03 0.31 Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.03 0.31 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited