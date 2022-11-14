 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Venlon Polyeste Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, up 35.29% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venlon Polyester Film are:Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in September 2022 up 35.29% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2022 down 129.38% from Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2022 down 82.42% from Rs. 2.56 crore in September 2021. Venlon Polyeste shares closed at 7.55 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 54.40% returns over the last 6 months and 24.38% over the last 12 months.
Venlon Polyester Film
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.000.300.74
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.000.300.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost------
Depreciation0.840.840.88
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.670.170.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.51-0.72-0.45
Other Income0.130.152.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.39-0.571.68
Interest0.080.080.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.47-0.651.60
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.47-0.651.60
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.47-0.651.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.47-0.651.60
Equity Share Capital26.1226.1226.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.01-0.030.31
Diluted EPS-0.01-0.030.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.01-0.030.31
Diluted EPS-0.01-0.030.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
