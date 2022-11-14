Venlon Polyeste Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, up 35.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in September 2022 up 35.29% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2022 down 129.38% from Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2022 down 82.42% from Rs. 2.56 crore in September 2021.