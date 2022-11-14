Venlon Polyeste Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, up 35.29% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venlon Polyester Film are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in September 2022 up 35.29% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2022 down 129.38% from Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2022 down 82.42% from Rs. 2.56 crore in September 2021.

    Venlon Polyeste shares closed at 7.55 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 54.40% returns over the last 6 months and 24.38% over the last 12 months.

    Venlon Polyester Film
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.000.300.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.000.300.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation0.840.840.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.670.170.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.51-0.72-0.45
    Other Income0.130.152.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.39-0.571.68
    Interest0.080.080.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.47-0.651.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.47-0.651.60
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.47-0.651.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.47-0.651.60
    Equity Share Capital26.1226.1226.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.030.31
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.030.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.030.31
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.030.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

