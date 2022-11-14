Venlon Polyeste Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, up 35.29% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venlon Polyester Film are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in September 2022 up 35.29% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2022 down 129.38% from Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2022 down 82.42% from Rs. 2.56 crore in September 2021.
|Venlon Polyeste shares closed at 7.55 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 54.40% returns over the last 6 months and 24.38% over the last 12 months.
|Venlon Polyester Film
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.00
|0.30
|0.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.00
|0.30
|0.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|0.84
|0.84
|0.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.67
|0.17
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.51
|-0.72
|-0.45
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.15
|2.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|-0.57
|1.68
|Interest
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.47
|-0.65
|1.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.47
|-0.65
|1.60
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.47
|-0.65
|1.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.47
|-0.65
|1.60
|Equity Share Capital
|26.12
|26.12
|26.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.03
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.03
|0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.03
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.03
|0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited