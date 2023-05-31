Venlon Polyeste Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, down 62.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venlon Polyester Film are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in March 2023 down 62.9% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.42 crore in March 2023 down 1550% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.95 crore in March 2023 down 1031.91% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2022.
Venlon Polyeste shares closed at 5.15 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.49% returns over the last 6 months and -0.96% over the last 12 months.
|Venlon Polyester Film
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.85
|0.24
|2.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.85
|0.24
|2.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.20
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|-2.62
|0.10
|0.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.94
|1.00
|0.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.68
|-0.86
|1.16
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.04
|0.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.33
|-0.83
|1.84
|Interest
|4.09
|0.08
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.42
|-0.91
|1.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-5.69
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.42
|-6.60
|1.75
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.42
|-6.60
|1.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.42
|-6.60
|1.75
|Equity Share Capital
|26.12
|26.12
|26.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.87
|-0.01
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-4.87
|-0.01
|0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.87
|-0.01
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-4.87
|-0.01
|0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited