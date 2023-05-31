Venlon Polyeste Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, down 62.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in March 2023 down 62.9% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.42 crore in March 2023 down 1550% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.95 crore in March 2023 down 1031.91% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2022.

Venlon Polyeste shares closed at 5.15 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.49% returns over the last 6 months and -0.96% over the last 12 months.