    Venlon Polyeste Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, down 62.9% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venlon Polyester Film are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in March 2023 down 62.9% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.42 crore in March 2023 down 1550% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.95 crore in March 2023 down 1031.91% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2022.

    Venlon Polyeste shares closed at 5.15 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.49% returns over the last 6 months and -0.96% over the last 12 months.

    Venlon Polyester Film
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.850.242.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.850.242.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.20----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation-2.620.100.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.941.000.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.68-0.861.16
    Other Income0.350.040.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.33-0.831.84
    Interest4.090.080.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-25.42-0.911.75
    Exceptional Items---5.69--
    P/L Before Tax-25.42-6.601.75
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-25.42-6.601.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-25.42-6.601.75
    Equity Share Capital26.1226.1226.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.87-0.010.30
    Diluted EPS-4.87-0.010.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.87-0.010.30
    Diluted EPS-4.87-0.010.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

