Venlon Polyeste Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore, up 552.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore in March 2022 up 552.43% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022 up 208.8% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2022 up 425.32% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.

Venlon Polyeste EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2021.

Venlon Polyeste shares closed at 4.42 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)