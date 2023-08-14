English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Venlon Polyeste Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore, up 758.48% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venlon Polyester Film are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore in June 2023 up 758.48% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 up 80.7% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2023 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022.

    Venlon Polyeste shares closed at 4.08 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.55% returns over the last 6 months and -53.95% over the last 12 months.

    Venlon Polyester Film
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.540.850.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.540.850.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.070.20--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation0.58-2.620.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.2124.940.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.33-21.68-0.72
    Other Income0.200.350.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.13-21.33-0.57
    Interest--4.090.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.13-25.42-0.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.13-25.42-0.65
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.13-25.42-0.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.13-25.42-0.65
    Equity Share Capital26.1226.1226.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-4.87-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.01-4.87-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-4.87-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.01-4.87-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Venlon Polyeste #Venlon Polyester Film
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!