Venlon Polyeste Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore, up 758.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore in June 2023 up 758.48% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 up 80.7% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2023 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022.

Venlon Polyeste shares closed at 4.08 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.55% returns over the last 6 months and -53.95% over the last 12 months.