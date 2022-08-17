 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Venlon Polyeste Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 5.92% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venlon Polyester Film are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in June 2022 up 5.92% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022 up 22.72% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022 up 125% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Venlon Polyeste shares closed at 8.16 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 184.32% returns over the last 12 months.

Venlon Polyester Film
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.30 2.28 0.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.30 2.28 0.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation 0.84 0.73 0.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.17 0.39 0.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.72 1.16 -0.92
Other Income 0.15 0.68 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.57 1.84 -0.76
Interest 0.08 0.08 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.65 1.75 -0.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.65 1.75 -0.85
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.65 1.75 -0.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.65 1.75 -0.85
Equity Share Capital 26.12 26.12 26.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.30 -0.16
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.30 -0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.30 -0.16
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.30 -0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:00 pm
