Venlon Polyeste Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 5.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in June 2022 up 5.92% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022 up 22.72% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022 up 125% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Venlon Polyeste shares closed at 8.16 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 184.32% returns over the last 12 months.