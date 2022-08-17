Venlon Polyeste Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 5.92% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venlon Polyester Film are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in June 2022 up 5.92% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022 up 22.72% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022 up 125% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.
Venlon Polyeste shares closed at 8.16 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 184.32% returns over the last 12 months.
|Venlon Polyester Film
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.30
|2.28
|0.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.30
|2.28
|0.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|0.84
|0.73
|0.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.39
|0.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.72
|1.16
|-0.92
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.68
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|1.84
|-0.76
|Interest
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.65
|1.75
|-0.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.65
|1.75
|-0.85
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.65
|1.75
|-0.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.65
|1.75
|-0.85
|Equity Share Capital
|26.12
|26.12
|26.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.30
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.30
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.30
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.30
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited