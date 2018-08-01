Venlon Polyeste standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 8.25 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 8.25 7.12 7.24 Other Operating Income -- -- 0.32 Total Income From Operations 8.25 7.12 7.56 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 6.07 3.93 3.61 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.74 0.18 0.29 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.40 -1.67 0.78 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.92 1.46 1.06 Depreciation 1.54 2.18 1.72 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.80 0.49 1.62 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.41 0.54 -1.51 Other Income 1.02 -0.41 0.61 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.39 0.13 -0.90 Interest 0.87 0.86 0.83 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.26 -0.72 -1.73 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.26 -0.72 -1.73 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.26 -0.72 -1.73 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.26 -0.72 -1.73 Equity Share Capital 26.12 26.12 26.12 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.04 -0.92 -0.33 Diluted EPS -1.04 -0.92 -0.33 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.04 -0.92 -0.33 Diluted EPS -1.04 -0.92 -0.33 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited