Venlon Polyeste Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 54.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2020 down 54.64% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020 down 11.45% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 down 72.41% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019.

Venlon Polyeste shares closed at 2.20 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -13.73% returns over the last 12 months.