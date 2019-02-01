Venlon Polyeste Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore, down 62.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore in December 2018 down 62.72% from Rs. 4.82 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.50 crore in December 2018 down 503.05% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2018 up 35.59% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2017.

Venlon Polyeste shares closed at 3.19 on January 22, 2019 (BSE)