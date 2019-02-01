Venlon Polyeste Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore, down 62.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venlon Polyester Film are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore in December 2018 down 62.72% from Rs. 4.82 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.50 crore in December 2018 down 503.05% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2018 up 35.59% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2017.
Venlon Polyeste shares closed at 3.19 on January 22, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Venlon Polyester Film
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.80
|9.30
|4.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.80
|9.30
|4.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|2.95
|3.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.07
|0.26
|0.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.27
|0.33
|-0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.51
|1.04
|1.03
|Depreciation
|1.57
|1.68
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.31
|3.71
|0.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.94
|-0.67
|-0.88
|Other Income
|-0.01
|0.32
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.95
|-0.35
|-0.75
|Interest
|0.91
|0.83
|0.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.86
|-1.17
|-1.74
|Exceptional Items
|-7.65
|-2.96
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.50
|-4.13
|-1.74
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.50
|-4.13
|-1.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.50
|-4.13
|-1.74
|Equity Share Capital
|26.12
|26.12
|26.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.34
|-1.73
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-1.70
|-1.73
|-0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.34
|-1.73
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-1.70
|-1.73
|-0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited