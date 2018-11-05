Venkys Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 646.20 crore, up 9.92% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 646.20 crore in September 2018 up 9.92% from Rs. 587.90 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.48 crore in September 2018 down 79.81% from Rs. 27.14 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.66 crore in September 2018 down 59.87% from Rs. 61.45 crore in September 2017.

Venkys EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.89 in September 2018 from Rs. 19.27 in September 2017.

Venkys shares closed at 2,822.90 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -27.72% returns over the last 6 months and 20.61% over the last 12 months.