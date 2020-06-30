Venkys Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 660.86 crore, down 20.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venkys are:
Net Sales at Rs 660.86 crore in March 2020 down 20.26% from Rs. 828.74 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 96.73 crore in March 2020 down 423.08% from Rs. 29.94 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 108.87 crore in March 2020 down 260.98% from Rs. 67.63 crore in March 2019.
Venkys shares closed at 1,138.40 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -35.90% returns over the last 6 months and -31.59% over the last 12 months.
|Venkys
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|660.86
|880.20
|828.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|660.86
|880.20
|828.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|537.26
|668.64
|598.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|35.24
|38.61
|34.76
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|65.59
|12.82
|-17.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|55.79
|55.72
|51.86
|Depreciation
|10.45
|7.98
|7.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|84.51
|107.13
|102.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-127.98
|-10.70
|50.26
|Other Income
|8.66
|9.16
|9.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-119.32
|-1.54
|59.94
|Interest
|9.82
|6.88
|7.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-129.14
|-8.42
|52.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-129.14
|-8.42
|52.33
|Tax
|-32.41
|-2.56
|22.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-96.73
|-5.86
|29.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-96.73
|-5.86
|29.94
|Equity Share Capital
|14.09
|14.09
|14.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-68.66
|-4.16
|21.25
|Diluted EPS
|-68.66
|-4.16
|21.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-68.66
|-4.16
|21.25
|Diluted EPS
|-68.66
|-4.16
|21.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:37 am