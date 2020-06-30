Venkys Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 660.86 crore, down 20.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 660.86 crore in March 2020 down 20.26% from Rs. 828.74 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 96.73 crore in March 2020 down 423.08% from Rs. 29.94 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 108.87 crore in March 2020 down 260.98% from Rs. 67.63 crore in March 2019.

Venkys shares closed at 1,138.40 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -35.90% returns over the last 6 months and -31.59% over the last 12 months.