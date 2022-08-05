 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Venkys Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,196.44 crore, up 10.3% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venkys are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,196.44 crore in June 2022 up 10.3% from Rs. 1,084.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.28 crore in June 2022 down 10.56% from Rs. 55.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.41 crore in June 2022 down 9.1% from Rs. 87.36 crore in June 2021.

Venkys EPS has decreased to Rs. 34.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 39.11 in June 2021.

Venkys shares closed at 2,400.05 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.05% returns over the last 6 months and -26.00% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,196.44 1,229.35 1,084.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,196.44 1,229.35 1,084.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 913.58 969.01 774.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 38.01 40.88 61.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.48 -29.15 29.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 58.88 59.77 55.99
Depreciation 8.88 9.25 9.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 101.22 102.66 84.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.39 76.93 69.97
Other Income 8.14 9.67 8.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.53 86.60 78.20
Interest 4.44 4.37 4.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 66.09 82.23 73.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 66.09 82.23 73.79
Tax 16.81 24.86 18.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 49.28 57.37 55.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 49.28 57.37 55.10
Equity Share Capital 14.09 14.09 14.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.98 40.72 39.11
Diluted EPS 34.98 40.72 39.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.98 40.72 39.11
Diluted EPS 34.98 40.72 39.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:15 pm
