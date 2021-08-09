Venkys Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,084.68 crore, up 100.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,084.68 crore in June 2021 up 100.3% from Rs. 541.54 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.10 crore in June 2021 up 17.28% from Rs. 46.98 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.36 crore in June 2021 up 9.53% from Rs. 79.76 crore in June 2020.

Venkys EPS has increased to Rs. 39.11 in June 2021 from Rs. 33.35 in June 2020.

Venkys shares closed at 3,047.00 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 85.99% returns over the last 6 months and 184.26% over the last 12 months.