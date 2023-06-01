English
    Venkatesh Ref Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 145.55 crore, down 6.62% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Venkatesh Refineries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 145.55 crore in March 2023 down 6.62% from Rs. 155.87 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2023 down 60.09% from Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2023 down 51.49% from Rs. 9.07 crore in March 2022.

    Venkatesh Ref EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.20 in March 2022.

    Venkatesh Ref shares closed at 156.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.75% returns over the last 6 months and 25.86% over the last 12 months.

    Shri Venkatesh Refineries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations145.55159.72155.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations145.55159.72155.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials72.9490.58110.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods99.1835.3533.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-32.6422.411.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.150.11
    Depreciation0.320.260.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.541.701.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.069.268.56
    Other Income0.020.010.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.089.278.83
    Interest2.092.471.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.996.807.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.996.807.33
    Tax--1.092.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.995.724.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.995.724.99
    Equity Share Capital11.0611.0611.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves52.50----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.805.175.20
    Diluted EPS--5.175.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.805.175.20
    Diluted EPS--5.175.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

