Venkatesh Ref Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 145.55 crore, down 6.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.55 crore in March 2023 down 6.62% from Rs. 155.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2023 down 60.09% from Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2023 down 51.49% from Rs. 9.07 crore in March 2022.

Venkatesh Ref EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.20 in March 2022.

Venkatesh Ref shares closed at 156.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.75% returns over the last 6 months and 25.86% over the last 12 months.