    Venkatesh Ref Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 152.84 crore, down 13.27% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Venkatesh Refineries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 152.84 crore in June 2023 down 13.27% from Rs. 176.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2023 down 44.62% from Rs. 6.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.57 crore in June 2023 down 24.68% from Rs. 10.05 crore in June 2022.

    Venkatesh Ref EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.64 in June 2022.

    Venkatesh Ref shares closed at 143.00 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.90% returns over the last 6 months and -4.03% over the last 12 months.

    Shri Venkatesh Refineries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations152.84145.55176.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations152.84145.55176.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials134.32175.22110.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.77-5.6159.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.21-30.14-5.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.160.14
    Depreciation0.250.320.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.291.541.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.294.069.76
    Other Income0.040.020.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.324.089.86
    Interest2.592.091.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.731.998.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.731.998.34
    Tax1.280.612.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.451.396.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.451.396.24
    Equity Share Capital11.0611.0611.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.121.255.64
    Diluted EPS3.121.255.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.121.255.64
    Diluted EPS3.121.255.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 18, 2023 02:22 pm

