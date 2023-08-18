Venkatesh Ref Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 152.84 crore, down 13.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.84 crore in June 2023 down 13.27% from Rs. 176.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2023 down 44.62% from Rs. 6.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.57 crore in June 2023 down 24.68% from Rs. 10.05 crore in June 2022.

Venkatesh Ref EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.64 in June 2022.

Venkatesh Ref shares closed at 143.00 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.90% returns over the last 6 months and -4.03% over the last 12 months.