Venkatesh Ref Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.23 crore, up 22.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 176.23 crore in June 2022 up 22.25% from Rs. 144.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.24 crore in June 2022 up 261.16% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.05 crore in June 2022 up 206.4% from Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2021.

Venkatesh Ref EPS has increased to Rs. 5.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in June 2021.

Venkatesh Ref shares closed at 156.45 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.93% returns over the last 6 months