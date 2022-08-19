 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Venkatesh Ref Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.23 crore, up 22.25% Y-o-Y

Aug 19, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Venkatesh Refineries are:

Net Sales at Rs 176.23 crore in June 2022 up 22.25% from Rs. 144.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.24 crore in June 2022 up 261.16% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.05 crore in June 2022 up 206.4% from Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2021.

Venkatesh Ref EPS has increased to Rs. 5.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in June 2021.

Venkatesh Ref shares closed at 156.45 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.93% returns over the last 6 months

Shri Venkatesh Refineries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 176.23 155.87 144.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 176.23 155.87 144.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 110.21 110.27 107.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 59.96 33.98 39.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.50 1.28 -7.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.14 0.11 0.11
Depreciation 0.19 0.24 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.47 1.43 0.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.76 8.56 3.18
Other Income 0.10 0.27 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.86 8.83 3.28
Interest 1.51 1.50 1.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.34 7.33 2.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.34 7.33 2.11
Tax 2.11 2.34 0.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.24 4.99 1.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.24 4.99 1.73
Equity Share Capital 11.06 11.06 8.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.64 5.20 2.12
Diluted EPS 5.64 5.20 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.64 5.20 2.12
Diluted EPS 5.64 5.20 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

