Venkatesh Ref Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.72 crore, up 10.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Venkatesh Refineries are:Net Sales at Rs 159.72 crore in December 2022 up 10.14% from Rs. 145.02 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.72 crore in December 2022 down 3.04% from Rs. 5.90 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.53 crore in December 2022 down 8.1% from Rs. 10.37 crore in December 2021.
Venkatesh Ref EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.15 in December 2021.
|Venkatesh Ref shares closed at 210.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 40.94% returns over the last 6 months and 67.60% over the last 12 months.
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|159.72
|147.63
|145.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|159.72
|147.63
|145.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|90.58
|127.49
|127.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|35.35
|27.68
|29.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|22.41
|-13.23
|-24.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.13
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.23
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.70
|1.62
|1.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.26
|3.70
|10.11
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.30
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.27
|4.00
|10.15
|Interest
|2.47
|1.80
|1.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.80
|2.20
|8.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.80
|2.20
|8.76
|Tax
|1.09
|0.58
|2.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.72
|1.62
|5.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.72
|1.62
|5.90
|Equity Share Capital
|11.06
|11.06
|11.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.17
|1.47
|6.15
|Diluted EPS
|5.17
|--
|6.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.17
|1.47
|6.15
|Diluted EPS
|5.17
|--
|6.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited