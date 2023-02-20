 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Venkatesh Ref Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.72 crore, up 10.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Venkatesh Refineries are:Net Sales at Rs 159.72 crore in December 2022 up 10.14% from Rs. 145.02 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.72 crore in December 2022 down 3.04% from Rs. 5.90 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.53 crore in December 2022 down 8.1% from Rs. 10.37 crore in December 2021.
Venkatesh Ref EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.15 in December 2021. Venkatesh Ref shares closed at 210.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 40.94% returns over the last 6 months and 67.60% over the last 12 months.
Shri Venkatesh Refineries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations159.72147.63145.02
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations159.72147.63145.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials90.58127.49127.96
Purchase of Traded Goods35.3527.6829.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.41-13.23-24.65
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.150.130.17
Depreciation0.260.230.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.701.621.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.263.7010.11
Other Income0.010.300.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.274.0010.15
Interest2.471.801.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.802.208.76
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.802.208.76
Tax1.090.582.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.721.625.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.721.625.90
Equity Share Capital11.0611.0611.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.171.476.15
Diluted EPS5.17--6.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.171.476.15
Diluted EPS5.17--6.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Refineries #Results #Shri Venkatesh Refineries #Venkatesh Ref
first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:33 am