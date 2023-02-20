Venkatesh Ref Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.72 crore, up 10.14% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 159.72 147.63 145.02 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 159.72 147.63 145.02 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 90.58 127.49 127.96 Purchase of Traded Goods 35.35 27.68 29.28 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 22.41 -13.23 -24.65 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.15 0.13 0.17 Depreciation 0.26 0.23 0.22 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.70 1.62 1.92 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.26 3.70 10.11 Other Income 0.01 0.30 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.27 4.00 10.15 Interest 2.47 1.80 1.39 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.80 2.20 8.76 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 6.80 2.20 8.76 Tax 1.09 0.58 2.86 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.72 1.62 5.90 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.72 1.62 5.90 Equity Share Capital 11.06 11.06 11.06 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.17 1.47 6.15 Diluted EPS 5.17 -- 6.15 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.17 1.47 6.15 Diluted EPS 5.17 -- 6.15 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited