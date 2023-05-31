English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Veljan Denison Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.75 crore, down 2.1% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Veljan Denison are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.75 crore in March 2023 down 2.1% from Rs. 27.33 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2023 down 51.19% from Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2023 down 43.41% from Rs. 8.34 crore in March 2022.

    Veljan Denison EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 22.23 in March 2022.

    Veljan Denison shares closed at 1,337.35 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.45% returns over the last 6 months and 20.33% over the last 12 months.

    Veljan Denison
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.7526.8027.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.7526.8027.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.6011.4410.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.28-2.05-0.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.642.572.21
    Depreciation1.221.271.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.139.108.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.884.476.49
    Other Income0.610.260.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.504.747.15
    Interest0.160.36-0.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.344.387.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.344.387.20
    Tax0.901.152.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.443.235.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.443.235.00
    Equity Share Capital2.252.252.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.8514.3422.23
    Diluted EPS10.8514.3422.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.8514.3422.23
    Diluted EPS10.8514.3422.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Compressors #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Veljan Denison
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:33 pm