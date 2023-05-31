Veljan Denison Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.75 crore, down 2.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.75 crore in March 2023 down 2.1% from Rs. 27.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2023 down 51.19% from Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2023 down 43.41% from Rs. 8.34 crore in March 2022.

Veljan Denison EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 22.23 in March 2022.

Veljan Denison shares closed at 1,337.35 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.45% returns over the last 6 months and 20.33% over the last 12 months.