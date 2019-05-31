Veljan Denison Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 28.89 crore, down 14.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.89 crore in March 2019 down 14.57% from Rs. 33.82 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2019 down 14.59% from Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.86 crore in March 2019 down 18.19% from Rs. 10.83 crore in March 2018.

Veljan Denison EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.90 in March 2019 from Rs. 29.15 in March 2018.

Veljan Denison shares closed at 710.15 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -28.99% returns over the last 6 months and -34.91% over the last 12 months.