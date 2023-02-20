Veljan Denison Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.80 crore, down 3.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.80 crore in December 2022 down 3.83% from Rs. 27.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2022 down 37.57% from Rs. 5.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.01 crore in December 2022 down 26.97% from Rs. 8.23 crore in December 2021.