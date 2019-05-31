Velan Hotels Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, down 33.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Velan Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in March 2019 down 33.94% from Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2019 down 50.23% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019 down 194.12% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.
Velan Hotels shares closed at 3.74 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.52% returns over the last 6 months and -40.54% over the last 12 months.
|
|Velan Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.31
|1.38
|1.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.31
|1.38
|1.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.23
|0.26
|0.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|0.28
|0.35
|0.41
|Employees Cost
|0.63
|0.59
|0.50
|Depreciation
|0.45
|0.45
|0.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.36
|0.26
|0.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-0.52
|-0.25
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|-0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.61
|-0.50
|-0.27
|Interest
|0.06
|0.07
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.67
|-0.56
|-0.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.67
|-0.56
|-0.32
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.67
|-0.56
|-0.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.67
|-0.56
|-0.45
|Equity Share Capital
|31.96
|31.96
|31.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.18
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.18
|-0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.18
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.18
|-0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited