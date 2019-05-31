Velan Hotels Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, down 33.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in March 2019 down 33.94% from Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2019 down 50.23% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019 down 194.12% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.

Velan Hotels shares closed at 3.74 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.52% returns over the last 6 months and -40.54% over the last 12 months.