VEL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.33 crore, up 5156.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.33 crore in March 2023 up 5156.09% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 111.57% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 172.73% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

VEL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2022.

VEL shares closed at 17.29 on May 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.30% returns over the last 6 months and 43.49% over the last 12 months.