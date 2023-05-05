English
    VEL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.33 crore, up 5156.09% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 01:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vaxfab Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.33 crore in March 2023 up 5156.09% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 111.57% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 172.73% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

    VEL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2022.

    VEL shares closed at 17.29 on May 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.30% returns over the last 6 months and 43.49% over the last 12 months.

    Vaxfab Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.332.030.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.332.030.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.331.820.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.53----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.000.02
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.210.060.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.300.140.08
    Other Income----0.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.300.140.11
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.300.140.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.300.140.11
    Tax0.080.040.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.220.100.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.220.100.11
    Equity Share Capital8.401.201.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.130.850.88
    Diluted EPS1.130.850.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.130.850.88
    Diluted EPS1.130.850.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    May 5, 2023