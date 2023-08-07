VEL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.15 crore, up 2995.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.15 crore in June 2023 up 2995.3% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 up 10227.78% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2023 up 550% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

VEL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

VEL shares closed at 21.52 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.58% returns over the last 6 months and 95.99% over the last 12 months.