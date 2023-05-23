Veerhealth Care Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.73 crore, up 85.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.73 crore in March 2023 up 85.36% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2023 up 399.97% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 up 622.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

Veerhealth Care EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2022.

Veerhealth Care shares closed at 21.24 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.49% returns over the last 6 months and 84.70% over the last 12 months.