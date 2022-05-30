Veerhealth Care Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, up 6.92% Y-o-Y
May 30, 2022 / 08:18 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Veerhealth Care are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in March 2022 up 6.92% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022 down 72.24% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.
Veerhealth Care shares closed at 11.99 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|Veerhealth Care
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.01
|2.65
|1.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.01
|2.65
|1.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.15
|1.58
|1.64
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.77
|0.40
|-0.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.30
|0.24
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.87
|0.55
|0.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.67
|-0.25
|-0.72
|Other Income
|0.63
|0.44
|0.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.19
|-0.11
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.19
|-0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|0.19
|-0.16
|Tax
|0.30
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.35
|0.17
|-0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.35
|0.17
|-0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|6.93
|6.93
|6.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|0.25
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|0.25
|-0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|0.25
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|0.25
|-0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes