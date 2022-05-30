Veerhealth Care Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, up 6.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in March 2022 up 6.92% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022 down 72.24% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Veerhealth Care shares closed at 11.99 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)