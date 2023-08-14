Veerhealth Care Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.58 crore, up 25.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.58 crore in June 2023 up 25.38% from Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 up 269.55% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2023 up 123.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

Veerhealth Care EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2022.

Veerhealth Care shares closed at 38.76 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 73.42% returns over the last 6 months and 262.24% over the last 12 months.