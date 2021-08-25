Veerhealth Care Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore, up 50.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore in June 2021 up 50.83% from Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 down 15.76% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021 up 22.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

Veerhealth Care EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2020.

Veerhealth Care shares closed at 9.50 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 13.64% returns over the last 6 months and 33.05% over the last 12 months.