Veerhealth Care Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore, up 3.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore in December 2022 up 3.96% from Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 92.13% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 up 62.5% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.